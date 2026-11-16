The most exciting and Affordable way for young fans to experience Pro Sports in Brooklyn

The BKFC Kids Club Membership is designed to provide Brooklyn families with an affordable, flexible way to be a fan. We want kids to experience the energy and fun of a BKFC match while enjoying exclusive benefits that build a lifelong love for the beautiful game and the club.

No strict schedules. No wasted tickets. Just unforgettable family memories for one low price.

Kids Club Membership Overview

Feature Details Annual Pricing $49 per membership Every Home Match 31 Total (17 Men, 14 Women) Exclusive Benefits BKFC Kids Club swag, Meet the Players, and more Ages 3 to 12 years old (2 and under can attend matches for free)

Why Join the Kids Club?

When your child joins the BKFC Kids Club, they aren’t just getting access to a soccer match; they are joining a movement and becoming part of Brooklyn FC.

⚽️ Every Home Match

Being in the Kids Club gives you access to every home match for both the Men’s and Women’s teams.

It’s easy. Parents and caretakers purchase a Kids Club membership through the BKFC ticket portal on SeatGeek. When you’re ready to take your kid to a match, simply log into the portal, claim a seat for your Kids Club member, and purchase a seat for yourself. That’s it.

🏟️ Matchday Moments

Get closer to the players than ever before with exclusive matchday access:

Warmup Watchers: Get sideline access to watch the squads warm up right before kickoff.

Get sideline access to watch the squads warm up right before kickoff. Autograph Zone: Exclusive access to the postgame autograph session to meet the players and get gear signed.

🎟️ Invite-Only Experiences

The Kids Club delivers excitement 365 days a year, not just on game days:

Open Practices: Receive exclusive invitations to watch BKFC train up close.

Receive exclusive invitations to watch BKFC train up close. BKFC Kids Club “Captain” Opportunity: Every member has the chance to be selected as our official honorary Matchday Captain.

Every member has the chance to be selected as our official honorary Matchday Captain. Post-Game Penalty Kicks: Once per season, Kids Club members get to step onto the pitch after the final whistle and take their very own PKs on the official BKFC goals.

👕 Swag & Content

Kids Club Welcome Pack: Rep the club every day with the exclusive Kids Club tee-shirt and bag tag.

Rep the club every day with the exclusive Kids Club tee-shirt and bag tag. Monthly Newsletter: A dedicated Kids Club inbox drop featuring kid-friendly stories, activities, and games.

Ready to Join the Squad?

Give your kids the ultimate Brooklyn soccer experience for less than the cost of a standard family night out. Flexible, affordable, and packed with year-round fun.