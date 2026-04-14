The “Spread the Love” initiative aims to bring the fun and excitement of attending a Brooklyn FC match to kids and underserved members of our community. Our goal is to partner with local individual and businesses to provide a match experience to 10,000 people this season. Help us reach our goal!
How It Works
Through Spread the Love, fans and businesses can donate match tickets that are distributed through nonprofit partners, including Brooklyn Org and other local organizations. Donors also have the option to direct their tickets to a nonprofit or community organization of their choice.
Brooklyn FC will match every donated ticket, doubling the impact and helping bring thousands of Brooklyn residents to matches throughout the season.
Community Gallery
Select A Tier
Supporter
Impact:
Provide a Brooklyn FC match experience for 1-49 fans.
Benefactor Benefits:
- Name listed on program webpage
Donation: $10-$490
Starter
Impact:
Provide a Brooklyn FC match experience for 50 fans.
Benefactor Benefits:
- Everything in Starter
- Grouped social media thank-you
- 4 complimentary tickets to a match + warmup watcher passes
Donation: $500
All-Star
Impact:
Provide a Brooklyn FC match experience for 100 fans.
Benefactor Benefits:
- Everything in Supporter
- In-stadium recognition (PA read, videoboard)
- 10 complimentary tickets to a match + warmup watchers passes*
Donation: $1,000
Champion
Impact:
Provide a Brooklyn FC match experience for 250 fans.
Benefactor Benefits:
- Everything in All-Star
- 20 complimentary tickets to a match + warmup watcher passes*
- 4 complimentary pitch-side tickets for a match*
- Featured placement on program landing page
- Concourse table for a match
- Team signed ball or jersey
Donation: $2,500
Partner
Impact:
Provide a Brooklyn FC match experience for 500 fans.
Benefactor Benefits:
- Everything in Champion
- “Match Supported By [Name/Brand]” inclusion in one match-day social post, newsletter and on broadcast
- 50 complimentary tickets to a match + warmup watcher passes*
- 2 sets of 4 pitch-side tickets*
Donation: $5,000
Presenting Partner
Impact:
Provide a Brooklyn FC match experience for 1,500 fans.
Benefactor Benefits:
- “Brooklyn FC Community Ticket Fund presented by [Brand]”
- Logo on:
- All program creative
- All associated pages and posts
- On-field or premium in-game recognition moment
- Mentioned on all broadcasts
- Private catered 12-person suite for a match
- Press release inclusion
- Highlighted content piece about brand’s commitment to the BK community through this program
Donation: $15,000
* Ticket upgrade from prior tier