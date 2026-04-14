The “Spread the Love” initiative aims to bring the fun and excitement of attending a Brooklyn FC match to kids and underserved members of our community. Our goal is to partner with local individual and businesses to provide a match experience to 10,000 people this season. Help us reach our goal!

How It Works

Through Spread the Love, fans and businesses can donate match tickets that are distributed through nonprofit partners, including Brooklyn Org and other local organizations. Donors also have the option to direct their tickets to a nonprofit or community organization of their choice.

Brooklyn FC will match every donated ticket, doubling the impact and helping bring thousands of Brooklyn residents to matches throughout the season.