corporate-logo
#UnitedForSoccer

Brooklyn FC

Bringing Division One Women's Professional Soccer to Brooklyn

Ticket + Jersey Combo Packages

Here’s your chance to get your hands on the 2025/26 ticket/jersey packs!

Each ticket purchased will receive a replica Brooklyn FC jersey, which will only be available for pick-up on the day of the match at the Brooklyn FC ticket table located behind section 3, so make sure to arrive early and claim your exclusive gear.

When checking out please select your desired size, but please note they are first-come, first-served and the specific jersey size is NOT guaranteed.

Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers — get your ticket today and represent Brooklyn FC in style!

Leah Scarpelli wears the new Brooklyn FC away kit

Authentic Away Jersey

Sunday, Sept. 28
vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC

This exclusive Brooklyn FC package gets you one ticket to our match Sunday, 9/28 at 3:00pm plus the official 2024-25 Brooklyn FC Diaza Authentic Away Jersey.

Get Tickets

Rainbow Jersey

Saturday, Oct. 11
vs. Tampa Bay Sun

When you purchase a ticket through this link for our upcoming National Coming Out Day match on Saturday, 10/11 you’ll receive a Brooklyn FC replica rainbow jersey to show off your team spirit!

Get Tickets

Pink Jersey

Saturday, Oct. 18
vs. Carolina Ascent

When you purchase a ticket through this link for our upcoming Breast Cancer Awareness match on Saturday, 10/18 you’ll receive a Brooklyn FC replica pink jersey to show off your team spirit!

Get Tickets

Replica Home Jersey

Saturday, Nov. 8
vs. DC Power

When you purchase a ticket through this link for our upcoming match on Saturday, 11/8 you’ll receive a Brooklyn FC replica home jersey to show off your team spirit!

Get Tickets

Replica Away Jersey

Saturday, Nov. 15
vs. Lexington SC

When you purchase a ticket through this link for our upcoming match on Saturday, 11/15 you’ll receive a Brooklyn FC replica away jersey to show off your team spirit!

Get Tickets

Purple Jersey

Saturday, Nov. 22
vs. Spokane Zephyr

When you purchase a ticket through this link for our upcoming Alzheimer’s Awareness match on Saturday, 11/22 you’ll receive a Brooklyn FC replica purple jersey to show off your team spirit

Get Tickets

For more information please call us at (347) 714-5140,
email us at tickets@brooklynfootballclub.com 
or fill out the form below!

Ticket Information Request Form

By submitting this form you are agreeing to the USL Privacy Policy.

Brooklyn FC logo

info@brooklynfootballclub.com

(347) 714-5140

Get Tickets

Stay Posted

By submitting this form you are agreeing to the USL Privacy Policy.

Brooklyn FC logo

info@brooklynfootballclub.com

(347) 714-5140

Get Tickets