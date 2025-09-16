Ticket + Jersey Combo Packages

Here’s your chance to get your hands on the 2025/26 ticket/jersey packs!

Each ticket purchased will receive a replica Brooklyn FC jersey, which will only be available for pick-up on the day of the match at the Brooklyn FC ticket table located behind section 3, so make sure to arrive early and claim your exclusive gear.

When checking out please select your desired size, but please note they are first-come, first-served and the specific jersey size is NOT guaranteed.

Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers — get your ticket today and represent Brooklyn FC in style!