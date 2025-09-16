Ticket + Jersey Combo Packages
Here’s your chance to get your hands on the 2025/26 ticket/jersey packs!
Each ticket purchased will receive a replica Brooklyn FC jersey, which will only be available for pick-up on the day of the match at the Brooklyn FC ticket table located behind section 3, so make sure to arrive early and claim your exclusive gear.
When checking out please select your desired size, but please note they are first-come, first-served and the specific jersey size is NOT guaranteed.
Don’t miss out on these limited-time offers — get your ticket today and represent Brooklyn FC in style!
Authentic Away Jersey
Sunday, Sept. 28
vs. Fort Lauderdale United FC
This exclusive Brooklyn FC package gets you one ticket to our match Sunday, 9/28 at 3:00pm plus the official 2024-25 Brooklyn FC Diaza Authentic Away Jersey.
Rainbow Jersey
Saturday, Oct. 11
vs. Tampa Bay Sun
When you purchase a ticket through this link for our upcoming National Coming Out Day match on Saturday, 10/11 you’ll receive a Brooklyn FC replica rainbow jersey to show off your team spirit!
Pink Jersey
Saturday, Oct. 18
vs. Carolina Ascent
When you purchase a ticket through this link for our upcoming Breast Cancer Awareness match on Saturday, 10/18 you’ll receive a Brooklyn FC replica pink jersey to show off your team spirit!
Replica Home Jersey
Saturday, Nov. 8
vs. DC Power
When you purchase a ticket through this link for our upcoming match on Saturday, 11/8 you’ll receive a Brooklyn FC replica home jersey to show off your team spirit!
Replica Away Jersey
Saturday, Nov. 15
vs. Lexington SC
When you purchase a ticket through this link for our upcoming match on Saturday, 11/15 you’ll receive a Brooklyn FC replica away jersey to show off your team spirit!
Purple Jersey
Saturday, Nov. 22
vs. Spokane Zephyr
When you purchase a ticket through this link for our upcoming Alzheimer’s Awareness match on Saturday, 11/22 you’ll receive a Brooklyn FC replica purple jersey to show off your team spirit
For more information please call us at (347) 714-5140,
email us at tickets@brooklynfootballclub.com
or fill out the form below!
Ticket Information Request Form
By submitting this form you are agreeing to the USL Privacy Policy.
info@brooklynfootballclub.com
(347) 714-5140