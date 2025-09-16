USL CHAMPIONSHIP SPRING ‘26
From the streets to the spotlight: Brooklyn FC Men’s Team takes on the 2026 USL Championship.
About The Club
Brooklyn FC Men’s team know success comes from never backing down.
OUR FIGHTING SPIRIT
Brooklyn’s resilience and grit run deep—shaped by immigrants and working-class communities who turn challenges into opportunity. That same steadfast spirit drives Brooklyn FC, embracing change while staying true to our roots.
MAIMONIDES PARK
All home games will be at Maimonides Park, Brooklyn’s premier professional outdoor stadium.
UPCOMING TICKET SALES
We’ll soon offer a range of ticket options, including single-game tickets, season passes, and private suites. Check back soon for details.
TEAM MERCHANDISE
We will be launching a new line of Brooklyn FC gear in time for the upcoming season. Sign up below to get the latest updates.