Here are the ticket deals and matchday specials for the home matches the weekend of March 21-22.

$99 Family Meal Deal : Hungry? No problem. Get 4 tickets & 4 meal deals (choice of chicken tenders or hot dog, fries & drink) for just $99. Men’s Match Women’s Match

Bring a Friend BOGO Offer : Share your soccer passion by bringing a friend on us. Men’s Match Women’s Match

Ticket-Scarf Bundle Offer: Rep Brooklyn FC everywhere you go! Just $20 gets you a ticket & the new 2026 BKFC summer scarf.



Men’s Match



Women’s Match



Prematch Happy Hour: Get 50% off all beers & seltzers from when the gates open until kickoff.



