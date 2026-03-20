Here are the ticket deals and matchday specials for the home matches the weekend of March 21-22.
Schedule:
- Saturday, March 21: BKFC Men vs. Hartford Athletic. Kickoff is 7:00 PM.
- Sunday, March 22: BKFC Women vs. Carolina Ascent. Kickoff is 7:00 PM.
Promos & Specials
Bring a Friend BOGO Offer: Share your soccer passion by bringing a friend on us.
Men’s Match
Women’s Match
$99 Family Meal Deal: Hungry? No problem. Get 4 tickets & 4 meal deals (choice of chicken tenders or hot dog, fries & drink) for just $99.
Men’s Match
Women’s Match
Ticket-Scarf Bundle Offer: Rep Brooklyn FC everywhere you go! Just $20 gets you a ticket & the new 2026 BKFC summer scarf.
Men’s Match
Women’s Match
Prematch Happy Hour: Get 50% off all beers & seltzers from when the gates open until kickoff.
Hey Students! $5 Gets you in: Show your soccer passion by supporting your local club with the most affordable pro sports ticket in town.
Men’s Match
Women’s Match