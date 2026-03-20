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Brooklyn FC

Bringing Division One Women's Professional Soccer to Brooklyn

Here are the ticket deals and matchday specials for the home matches the weekend of March 21-22.

Schedule:

  • Saturday, March 21: BKFC Men vs. Hartford Athletic. Kickoff is 7:00 PM.
  • Sunday, March 22: BKFC Women vs. Carolina Ascent. Kickoff is 7:00 PM.

Promos & Specials

Bring a Friend BOGO Offer: Share your soccer passion by bringing a friend on us.

Men’s Match

Women’s Match

$99 Family Meal Deal: Hungry? No problem. Get 4 tickets & 4 meal deals (choice of chicken tenders or hot dog, fries & drink) for just $99.

Men’s Match

Women’s Match

Ticket-Scarf Bundle Offer: Rep Brooklyn FC everywhere you go! Just $20 gets you a ticket & the new 2026 BKFC summer scarf.

Men’s Match

Women’s Match

Prematch Happy Hour: Get 50% off all beers & seltzers from when the gates open until kickoff.

Hey Students! $5 Gets you in: Show your soccer passion by supporting your local club with the most affordable pro sports ticket in town.

Men’s Match

Women’s Match


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